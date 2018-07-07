Kane Getting Heat for Wrestling While Running for Mayor

WWE’s Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is for all intents and purposes the likely next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Jacobs won the Republican primary back in May to take on Democrat Linda Haney for the mayor seat. Jacobs is expected to win the race given the voter composition in the area. Donald Trump won the county by 23.9% over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. During the May mayoral primary, the Knox County Democratic primary garnered a total of 6,208 voters compared to the GOP Primary’s 40,545.

Even so, 2018 is expected to be a big year for Democrats given the Republican Party’s stranglehold over the national government alongside President Trump’s low approval rating among the general public. Though Haney will likely need a miracle to win the race, she is doing whatever she can to make the race against Jacobs competitive. That includes attacking him for returning to wrestling during campaign season.

“I was really stunned to find out he was still pursuing it,” Haney stated, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I thought it was in the past. I thought in this crucial time he’d want to be here and be with the people. Being an entertainer doesn’t make you a political figure. It may get you some votes, but I believe people want someone with common sense and who is [ready to lead].”

Of course Jacobs is no stranger to being attacked verbally given his past full time career, so he was quick to respond to Haney’s attacks via Newsweek.

“After I am elected Mayor, I’ll be Mayor,” said Jacobs. “I’m sure some people will say that (I’m not focused) and some others will say that’s the coolest thing ever. Again, you can’t make everyone happy. You just do what you can and that’s it… you’re always going to catch criticism no matter what you do.”

“I may still do a few special things [in wrestling, if elected]. I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be part of my life. I think the question is if I am taking [running] seriously, and of course I am. I wouldn’t [be running] if not.”

Kane and Daniel Bryan are set to take on The Bludgeon Brothers for the WWE SmackDown tag team championships in just over a week at Extreme Rules.