Kevin Owens Reveals When His WWE Contract Expires

The professional wrestling free agency pool is as hot as it's been in decades. Thanks to the rise of AEW as well as the success of New Japan and Impact Wrestling, wrestlers have an array of options when it comes to inking a deal with a global promotion. This has consequently led the big companies being keen on locking up their top stars with long-term deals, as evident by AEW's recent extensions of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho as well as Impact's new deal for Rich Swann. WWE motioned for a similar move at the tail end of 2021, as it inked new contracts for both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens just weeks before both were set to become free agents.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Owens revealed that his December 2021 extension was a three-year deal, and anticipates extending that even further when the time comes.

"Now, I have two more years left on my current contract," Owens said. "I don't see a reason why I wouldn't sign another one when it's done because I don't feel like I'm anywhere near done, but who knows what could happen. At this stage in my career, I really want to have fun and make sure I'm still putting out memorable stuff for people watching."

While he still has plenty left that he wants to accomplish, Owens noted that he's content with his current résumé.

"I look back at the career I had and if it all ended tomorrow, it would be hard to have any kind of regret because I've done some incredible stuff and I've been very lucky to do what I've done," Owens continued. "Every other show, every other thing I get to experience is a bonus because I'm not really sure how I can have a better career than I've had already. That's not me patting myself on the back, I'm just saying I've been very fortunate."

Owens is enjoying main event success at the moment, as he is on a collision course with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two are expected to do battle for the two titles at next month's WWE Royal Rumble. From there, the former Universal Champion is rumored to reunite with long-time friend Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 39 in a tag bout against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.