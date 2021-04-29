Kevin Smith Reveals What His WWE Character And Song Would Be

✖

Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin typically tackle pretty much any subject relating to the world of comics, entertainment, and overall geekery, and much to the delight of fans some WWE recently made it into the mix for their latest Fatman Beyond podcast. A fan-submitted question asked the duo what song they would walk out to if they were a WWE wrestler and what would their gimmick would be, and their answers were delightful. That said, Smith had his answer already locked and loaded, and it was clear he had already thought of this plenty of times, something Bernardin made a point to highlight.

"I would walk out...well, my gimmick as a WWE or an AEW wrestler would be the Silent but Deadly," Smith said. "My character would be Bluntman. My song that I come out to would be Smoke Some Kill by Schoolly D."

"That is incredibly specific but I appreciate it," Bernardin said. "Obviously I've given this some thought ladies and gentlemen," Smith said.

"I have not given it any thought, so let's just roll off the dome," Bernardin said. "Maybe...still one of my favorite moments in any filmed ring entertainment is the numerous names and sobriquets that are given to Apollo Creed when he enters the ring, and my favorite one of them is the Count of Monte Fisto, so I feel like that becomes my ring name. I'm the Count of Monte Fisto."

As for his music, Bernardin came up with one pretty quickly. "I kind of want to enter to Britney Spears' Hit Me One More Time. It feels on brand, and I don't really know what my gimmick is. I'm at a loss unless it's some super cool f****** move."

Smith has the answer though. "Oh, I got it, ready? Your power move, your signature move is called the Writer's Block! It's how you've taken down all of your biggest opponents," Smith said. "It's how you won SummerSlam 2018 that year when you busted the Writer's Block. It's a trap move. Some people think it's boring wrestling but you won the title, that's all that counts."

Bernardin added, "And instead of the cool eyebrow because I can't do that, there's a lot of this (wags finger)."

Smith had one last touch, saying "And then your famous catchphrase in the ring is 'I'll allow it'"

Not bad on either side, and you can watch the full video above.

So, what would your wrestling name, song, and gimmick be? Let us know in the comments or let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!