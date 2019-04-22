Kofi Kingston Endorses Fan’s Tattoo, Despite the Internet’s Mockery

Twitter user “@vFlarez” posted a photo of a new tattoo on Monday featuring Kofi Kingston wearing the WWE Championship.

Kingston seemed to endorse the tattoo, giving it a retweet along with the comment, “holy crap man! Wowzers!”

But while the champ was positive about the tattoo, the comment section wasn’t as kind.

“Bro…… doesn’t look like kofi lol,” one commenter wrote.

“Damn he is gonna regret that one😂💯 Should have took his time 2 pick the right pic and the right artist as well imo,” wrote another.

Kingston became the first African-born champion to win the WWE’s top prize at WrestleMania 35 when he beat Daniel Bryan inside MetLife Stadium.

In an interview with USA TODAY days after his win, Kingston talked about the importance of being a world champion.

“It means a lot, especially from a representation standpoint,” Kingston said. “It’s always important for people to be able to watch WWE, especially because it’s a global product, it’s important for people all over the world to be able to look at the screen and see somebody who looks like them doing great things. And in turn, that inspires them to do great things. For me to inspire people who look like me to do awesome things, and they can look at the screen and say ‘hey, I can do this because I can see someone that looks like me and he’s doing it.’”

Since winning the title, Kingston and Xavier Woods have had to deal with Big E being absent from The New Day due to an injury. Kevin Owens joined the group as an honorary member, which led to speculation online that there might be some trouble in the ranks. Kingston quickly shot that down in a separate interview.

“I don’t understand why people say that [we’re breaking up],” he said. “We’ve said it since the beginning of time — the philosophy of the New Day has always been to lift your brother up so that is the goal I think the stereotypical path to take — you see all these factions and when somebody has success, one of them goes off and does something on their own or someone wants success, one of them goes and does something on their own. That’s very typical. Anything about New Day, if anyone has seen New Day on TV or whatever, everything that we do is atypical.”

