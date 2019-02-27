Reported Reason Why WWE Yanked Kofi Kingston From Fastlane Title Match

Kofi Kingston was served a cold plate of injustice on SmackDown when Vince McMahon replaced him with Kevin Owens as Daniel Bryan’s Fastlane opponent. However, McMahon’s bait and switch may be in the name of an even bigger opportunity for Kingston.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE‘s original plans for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 had Owens challenging Bryan. However, Kingston’s hot streak looks to have changed that, and per the Observer, WWE yanking him out of Fastlane is due to him now being the plans for Bryan at ‘Mania.

With sympathy for Kingston being at an all-time high, WWE can capitalize on that sentiment and create a great story for WrestleMania. So it looks like WWE simply swapped WrestleMania and Fastlane plans in the name of cultivating a better moment.

There’s still plenty of time between now WrestleMania, but Fastlane will be here on March 10. With Kingston’s injustice being SmackDown’s top storyline, WWE now has several weeks to expand that narrative and eventually find a dramatic way for him to land his WrestleMania opportunity.

McMahon didn’t give too much reason as to why he switched Kingston for Owens, other than it’s his company and he makes all decision. He did mention that Owens is the better option, in the same way that he declared Charlotte Flair the best choice for Ronda Rousey. And like Becky Lynch, it looks like Kingston is about to ride a tsunami of popular opinion. While these storylines are oddly close, look for WWE to make distinctions in the coming weeks between Raw and SmackDown’s biggest stories.

The New Day has already begun their PR campaign for Kingston, leasing the charge for justice against the tyrannical McMahon.

“So what else does @TrueKofi have to do? He’s a multi-time champion. He’s given 11 amazing years to this company. He’s pinned the @wwe champion. Kofi is more than good enough. Kofi is more than worthy. What else do you want from him? WHAT ELSE?”

“I don’t even know why we’re surprised anymore,” tweeted Big E.

Things will be very interesting going forward, but this all looks like it will be culminating to the biggest moment in Kingston’s career. While a win at WrestleMania is still uncertain, it feels like he will at least get the opportunity. However, it may not be one-on-one with Bryan. Instead, WWE could choose to include Owens and even a returning Sami Zayn as well.