WWE Hall of Famer Confirms They’re Returning to WWE TV

Kurt Angle broke the news on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, this week that he’ll be returning to WWE television “for the next month or so.” News broke last week that Angle was going to be in St. Louis during the Royal Rumble weekend and that WWE was working on getting him to do some sort of onscreen role going forward. Angle had his last match in WWE at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, then was released from his producer role in April 2020. He has since made a couple of onscreen appearances and even confirmed Triple H tried to bring him back as a WWE Performance Center coach, though nothing has materialized from those discussions so far.

“Triple H offered me a job, I believe, to train wrestlers,” Angle said last year. “He wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it but maybe in the future, there might be a possibility. I like training people. I just don’t have a lot of time, believe it or not, including in this pandemic. I’m good at training people, I’m good at teaching stuff.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He also confirmed that All Elite Wrestling reached out to him with multiple offers, all of which he declined — “Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts. I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan’s been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can’t do it. The first offer, they wanted me to have many matches,” he added. “The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling.”

WWE recently had Eric Bischoff make a cameo on SmackDown as a type of advisor for Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville as the authority figures for both Raw and SmackDown. It is possible Angle will be taking on a similar role as he was the general manager of Raw from April 2017 to December 2018.

What do you think Angle’s role on WWE programming should be? Should he try to get back in the ring for one last match? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!