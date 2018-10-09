Kurt Angle Reveals Surprising Dream WWE Match

Kurt Angle hosted a recent Q&A segment on his personal Facebook page and was asked by a fan who his dream match opponent would be in 2018.

Angle stated it was none other than SmackDown Live‘s Daniel Bryan. The Olympic Gold Medalist pointed out he’s named Bryan as a dream opponent in the past but it may not be a match Bryan is dying to have.

“Daniel IS my dream match,” Angle said. “To be honest, I’m not sure that I’m his dream match. It takes two to tango.”

Angle was also asked about his friendship with Eddie Guerrero, who would have celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.

“Eddie and I were so close,” Angle said. “Like brothers. Some days we got along, other days we fought… literally! We had a fight once backstage 15 years ago. We always treated each other like brothers though.”

Guerrero and Angle were part of the famous “SmackDown Six” during the early days of Blue Brand. Their off-and-on feud eventually led to a match at WrestleMania XX, where Guerrero successfully defended his WWE Championship.

Angle returned to the WWE the night after WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. While he’s been on television plenty of times as the general manager of Raw, he’s only stepped into the squared circle to wrestle a handful of times.

His official comeback took place at the TLC pay-per-view in October 2017 when he teamed with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins (as an honorary member of The Shield) to beat The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane and The Bar in a 5-on-3 TLC match. A month later he was the captain of Team Raw for the traditional five-on-five elimination main event at Survivor Series and his team won despite Triple H betraying him with a Pedigree midway through the match.

At WrestleMania 34 he teamed with Ronda Rousey to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed-tag match. The former UFC Champion won the bout for her team by locking McMahon in an armbar submission.

Angle was taken off television in August when McMahon ordered him to take a “vacation” from his general manager duties, allowing Baron Corbin to step in for the time being. He made a surprise return on Raw this week while wearing a mask and defeated Corbin in a battlye royal to qualify for the upcoming World Cup tournament at WWE’s Crown Jewel event.

Bryan is also booked for that same card as he’ll challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.