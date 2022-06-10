When was the Last Time WWE had Three Consecutive Pay-Per-Views Without a World Title Match?

✖

WWE's Money in the Bank seems to be in significant flux, as everything from the card to the location has shifted in recent weeks. The most recent reports regarding the event have stated that WWE's Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns is now no longer booked for Money in the Bank and will not defend the Title there against Riddle, who was expected to be his opponent. If he does miss the event, it will make for 3 pay-per-views in a row where the WWE Championship or Universal Championship hasn't been defended, and that got us here at ComicBook wondering when the last time a World Title wasn't defended at three consecutive pay-per-views, and it turns out it wasn't actually that long ago.

The last time WWE had three consequence pay-per-views without a World Title match was in 2014 when Brock Lesnar held the WWE Championship. The Championship wasn't defended at Hell in a Cell (October 26th), Survivor Series (November 23rd), and TLC (December 14th). Now that Reigns might miss Money in the Bank, this 2022 run will join the club. It's not known if Reigns will actually miss Money in the Bank, but unless something changes, it is very possible he does.

2014's Hell in a Cell featured a #1 Contender Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and John Cena ended up defeating Randy Orton to qualify. Survivor Series that year didn't feature any matches surrounding the WWE Championship, and neither did TLC.

Before the recent change, the reported plans for Reigns had him facing Riddle for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. Then he would face Riddle's RK-Bro partner Randy Orton at SummerSlam. After that he would face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and at least as of right now, the plans for Orton and McIntyre are still in place. As for Riddle, recent reports say that the match against Reigns might not happen at all, and if it does it wouldn't be at a pay-per-view.

Reigns recently signed a new deal with WWE that required less shows and events moving forward, so it was expected that he wouldn't be on WWE TV as much. Once Money in the Bank was moved from Allegiant Stadium to T-Mobile Arena the roster for the show changed, and now it seems several stars might miss out on the premium live event.