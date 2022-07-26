Liv Morgan Reacts to Vince McMahon's "Sudden" WWE Exit

Roughly one month after stepping down from his corporate positions as chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company. Despite coming in the midst of an alleged misconduct investigation, McMahon's retirement left the wrestling world speechless, especially considering he was stepping away from WWE in every aspect. Triple H officially assumed all responsibilities related to WWE creative, as he takes the reins of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown from McMahon. While reports from the various sources have said the WWE locker room ranges from dejected about McMahon's retirement to generally excited about Triple H's takeover, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has offered her specific perspective.

"We were all shocked. And it felt sudden. But we all owe so much to Vince. So if he felt like it was time, then it was time," Morgan told The Mirror.

Morgan continued by praising newly-appointed co-CEOs, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, specifically touting Stephanie's readiness for the role.

"We're also excited to be working with Stephanie and Nick [Khan]," Morgan said. "Stephanie was born into this business, so there's literally no one better for the job than her. We're all so excited, and we're just ready to go to work. We're all just ready to take it to the next level."

As for Triple H, Morgan says the locker room is "excited" and knows that they are "in great hands."

Alongside his brief tweet, McMahon put out a detailed statement regarding his retirement, thanking everyone from his family to the past and present employees.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE," McMahon's statement reads. "Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment.

"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always. I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together."

Morgan is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam.