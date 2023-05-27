Major Impact Wrestling Star Now a Free Agent

Impact Wrestling put on an action-packed pay-per-view tonight at Under Siege, and it turns out that one of the company's major stars is officially a free agent after tonight's big match. Under Siege featured a match for the Knockouts World Championship between Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace, and the match will be the final one for Grace in Impact, at least for the foreseeable future. Grace's deal was set to expire in May, and Grace confirmed to Fightful Select that she is leaving the company. Grace has been with Impact Wrestling for the past four and a half years.

Don't expect Grace to show up in another company right away though, as Grace said she is planning on taking time off from professional wrestling to work on other projects. Her contract with Impact already expired, and as for returning to wrestling, Grace did say "I'll be back somewhere at some point."

The report also reveals that there has been interest in Grace from higher-ups of multiple companies, and there are also indie promoters that have asked if she might return to the independent scene.

It would be hard to see companies like AEW, WWE, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling not having an interest in Grace, and she would be a benefit to any company she signs with. AEW and WWE both immediately come to mind as possible landing spots, though in the past WWE hasn't been that open to third-party accounts and pages like Only Fans and other exclusive content sites, and Grace has an extremely successful and profitable page.

Mandy Rose was reportedly let go from WWE due to her exclusive content page, and other stars who have come to the company with Only Fans and other accounts have had to close them down. Rose has also been extremely successful with her page since leaving WWE, so if it's a choice between going to WWE and having to close that down or going to AEW and keeping it, you can see how appealing AEW becomes. That said, Grace has said previously that WWE was a childhood dream, so perhaps that is something she still wants to make happen.

There are a number of great match-ups that could happen in both of those companies, as well as in New Japan and Stardom, with Mercedes Mone, AZM, and KAIRI coming to mind. AEW or ROH would present match-up possibilities with Athena, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, and Jamie Hayter, while WWE would present match-up opportunities with Becky Lynch, Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, and those are just some of the possibilities in both companies.

We'll have to wait and see what's next for Grace and if she ends up in another company or decides to return to Impact Wrestling, but we wish her all the best in whatever her next pursuit turns out to be.