Possible Spoiler on Major WWE Storyline For Logan Paul

Logan Paul has not been seen on WWE programming since WWE WrestleMania 39, but his professional wrestling future is in ink. The social media superstar re-signed with WWE following the Showcase of the Immortals and indicated that a big reason he decided to continue his in-ring career is because he has championship aspirations. Paul has competed for a WWE title on one occasion, falling short to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel this past fall. While his win-loss record does not bode well for his momentum towards gold, as his last victory came at WWE SummerSlam 2022, one victory this summer could all but guarantee he becomes a titleholder within one year.

As reported by WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Paul is expected to work both WWE Money in the Bank and WWE SummerSlam this summer. The only word regarding his creative on either events is that he is "likely to be inside the Money in the Bank match" but that was stressed to be "not a guarantee."

From a move-set perspective alone, Paul entering the Money in the Bank ladder match makes sense. He has cemented himself as a high-flyer of sorts, notably utilizing maneuvers like springboard cross-bodies and top-rope frog splashes within his arsenal. Putting him in a ladder-based environment would leave Paul with a full playground of viral-worthy aerial spots.

Besides what he could do in the match itself, WWE Money in the Bank could be Paul's golden ticket to becoming a WWE champion sooner than later. Considering the Money in the Bank briefcase is not something that needs to be defended or even appear on WWE TV every week, Paul could easily capture the guaranteed championship contract and take it back to his day-to-day life with him.

As evident by championship parades across all major sports leagues, WWE loves having its memorabilia showcased at big events. Super Bowl 57 MVP Patrick Mahomes hoisting the WWE Championship during the Kansas City Chiefs's parade was one of the most shared images from that event. Paul bringing the Money in the Bank briefcase to any of his red carpets would only put more eyes on the product.

WWE Money in the Bank goes down on July 1st. For ComicBook.com's predicted list of participants in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, click here.