Mandy Rose Teases a Return to Pro Wrestling

Mandy Rose might be stepping back inside the squared circle soon. The former NXT Women's Champion was suddenly released by the WWE back in December in the wake of her FanTime account, which featured explicit content, becoming public knowledge. Rose has since stated in interviews that it wasn't the content of her account (which has become incredibly lucrative in the months since then) that resulted in her firing, but rather that the account existed in the first place. During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram page, Rose indicated her time as a free agent in the pro wrestling industry is coming to an end. Whether that means she's heading back to WWE or signing with another promotion like AEW or Impact remains to be seen.

"Funny you asked…. your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon," Rose wrote.

Mandy Rose teasing a return to the ring on her IG stories… 👀🤔



“Your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon” pic.twitter.com/Z9k6CSXz5c — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 12, 2023

Shawn Michaels on Mandy Rose's Sudden Departure

"The Heartbreak Kid" was asked to address the elephant in the room regarding Rose's departure during a media conference call in February. Under Michaels' booking, Rose had held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days before suddenly dropping it to Roxanne Perez.

"Well look, obviously (it was) not the ideal situation. I guess if I'm allowed to say it for the record, I didn't fire her. I can't fire her, I can't fire anybody. The only thing correct about that is I handle creative. But no, look, it was unfortunate obviously. I think Mandy was fantastic for us, I absolutely enjoyed working with her. She was a phenomenal champion. We would have loved for things to have gone differently and been able to build our story with Roxanne, but obviously I was put in a position where I had to make a call creatively and so we did that," Michaels said.

"It's one of the things that I've learned doing this job is that nothing comes before the brand and we have to put those things forward. Roxanne is certainly where we were going regardless, we just went there a few weeks earlier than expected. The great thing is now we're right back on course. And I will say I think the world of Mandy Rose. She was nothing but phenomenal with us. We'll miss her, but we are thrilled about Roxanne Here being the NXT Women's Champion and taking us into the future," he added.

