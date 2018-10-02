WWE Women’s Star Cleared for Wrestling Return

The WWE women’s roster is about to get one of their stars back in action.

The division has seen some subtractions in recent weeks, with injuries to both Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss taking a toll on the RAW brand in particular. However, Maria Kanellis revealed this week that she has been cleared for a return to the ring.

Maria had been training last month for a return to the ring when she broke her wrist. She revealed on this week’s edition of her podcast, Mike and Maria in Wonderland, that her wrist is ready to go. She said that her doctor cleared her to return to WWE as of this past Wednesday.

The podcast is co-hosted by her husband, WWE’s Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett).

Maria has been away from WWE for quite a while, originally going on leave almost exactly a year ago to give birth to the couple’s first child. They had a daughter in April. Since the birth, Mike was taken by RAW in the Superstar Shake-up, so one would think that Maria would be part of the RAW brand upon her return. Mike has not been on RAW of late, although he has wrestled on WWE Main Event.

It will be interesting to see when WWE decides to bring Maria back. With the all-women’s PPV event, Evolution, scheduled for October, it would seem they would want her back in the fold by that time. Maria had previously said when she began training to return (prior to the broken wrist) that she would like to be part of Evolution.

Maria first came into the world of WWE as part of the Diva Search in 2004. She was part of the company until 2010. Following her exit, she went on to become a success in both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well as briefly for TNA Impact Wrestling. Kanellis re-signed with WWE in 2017.