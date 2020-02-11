Is Matt Hardy Done With WWE?

Matt Hardy was knocked out cold on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, and it might be the last time he appears on WWE television for the foreseeable future. Hardy has made it abundantly clear on social media and on his personal YouTube channel that his current WWE is on the verge of expiring, so it’s possible that WWE used this attack to write him off the show. For those who missed it, Hardy cut a promo interrupting Randy Orton and chastised him for his attack on Edge two weeks ago. Instead of explaining himself, Orton tried to hit Hardy with an RKO.

Hardy blocked it and tried to put up a fight, only for Orton to eventually hit the move. He grabbed two chairs from ringside and nailed Hardy with a Con-Chair-To just like he did with Edge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After demanding answers for the attack on @EdgeRatedR, @MATTHARDYBRAND fell victim to a vicious assault by @RandyOrton. pic.twitter.com/d2rFRO6za6 — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2020

After the segment Hardy uploaded a photo of himself from just before the attack with the caption “Goodbye.”

Pro Wrestling’s Sheet’s Ryan Satin seemed to confirm the theory about the segment shortly after Raw ended.

While we all figured this was the case, I’m told tonight’s segment with Matt Hardy was done to write him off WWE TV for now. This would certainly explain that tease in the video he released today which hints at the idea of him being AEW’s “Exalted One.” https://t.co/NkAbPQ7biO — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2020

Hardy has talked about his relationship with WWE numerous times on Twitter in recent months, saying that the “debt” he owed the company.

“I needed to return to WWE o finish in the right way,” Hardy tweeted in December. “I didn’t want 2010 to be my finale. I returned in the most EPIC way & repaid my debt. I waved the #WWE flag with pride & worked hard to be a model employee. My conscience is clear & I am at peace.”

He also made it pretty clear that he was perfectly healthy despite being kept off of television for most of 2019.

“A few notes -I’m actually VERY healthy right now -I did not ‘semi-retire’, I could have still been working at that time. Was not my call,” Hardy wrote. “-I am always down to put talent over, but I am NOT in that phase of my career. I have much, much more to offer the industry.”