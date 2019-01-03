Vince McMahon Says Goodbye to ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

The passing of WWE icon ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund summoned a tsunami of heartfelt messages and memories from the wrestling world. And Vince McMahon just showed up to pay his respects.
“It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever “Mean” Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE’s most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely,” tweeted McMahon.
McMahon brought in Okerlund to WWE in 1984 after the latter’s stint in AWA. Okerlund would serve as a quintessential part of WWE as he played the straight man during cartoonish interview segments with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, and the Ultimate Warrior. Okerlund left WWE for WCW in 1993 where he would help bolster Ted Turner and Eric Bischoff’s surge to the top of the pro wrestling industry. “Mean Gene” was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2006 alongside Bret Hart, Eddie Guerrero, and Sensation Sheri.
Okerlund passed away Wednesday in Sarasota, FL hospital. The cause of his death is still unknown but his son told the Associated Press that Okerlund’s decline stems from a recent fall.
WWE broke the sad news Wednesday morning with the following statement:
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76.
‘Mean Gene,’ as he was named by fellow Minnesotan, Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura, first came to prominence as an interviewer in the American Wrestling Association. In 1984, Okerlund made the move to WWE where he became as recognizable as the Superstars he asked the tough questions to, including ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and, perhaps Okerlund’s greatest guest, Hulk Hogan. Countless Hulkster interviews included the indelible phrase, ‘Well you know something ‘Mean’ Gene!’
As the respected and reliable man behind the microphone in WWE, Okerlund branched out from interviewing and provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling.
Announcing wasn’t all that Okerlund could do with a microphone, as he performed the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985. Later that year, Okerlund would sing ‘Tutti Frutti’ on WWE’s The Wrestling Album.
In 1993, Okerlund joined WCW where he continued to interview many of the legends he had worked with in the AWA and WWE, as well as WCW stalwarts like Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg and others.
Okerlund returned to WWE in 2001 to call the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17 along with Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan and continued to appear on WWE television programming, including as a cast member on WWE Network’s Legends’ House.
WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans.”