Vince McMahon Says Goodbye to ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

The passing of WWE icon ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund summoned a tsunami of heartfelt messages and memories from the wrestling world. And Vince McMahon just showed up to pay his respects.

“It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever “Mean” Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE’s most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely,” tweeted McMahon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever “Mean” Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE’s most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely. pic.twitter.com/zbrkQAvtug — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 3, 2019

McMahon brought in Okerlund to WWE in 1984 after the latter’s stint in AWA. Okerlund would serve as a quintessential part of WWE as he played the straight man during cartoonish interview segments with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, and the Ultimate Warrior. Okerlund left WWE for WCW in 1993 where he would help bolster Ted Turner and Eric Bischoff’s surge to the top of the pro wrestling industry. “Mean Gene” was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2006 alongside Bret Hart, Eddie Guerrero, and Sensation Sheri.

Okerlund passed away Wednesday in Sarasota, FL hospital. The cause of his death is still unknown but his son told the Associated Press that Okerlund’s decline stems from a recent fall.

WWE broke the sad news Wednesday morning with the following statement: