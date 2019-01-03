Ric Flair Pays Tribute to ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

Gene Okerlund is attached to a long list of iconic backstage interviews. But perhaps his most outlandish moments came when he was holding a microphone for Ric Flair. And with the sad news of ‘Mean’ Gene’s passing, The Nature Boy properly paid homage to his old friend.

Like many other wrestling legends, Flair used Twitter to post his goodbye to Okerlund.

“One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone’s Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You,” wrote Flair.

Whether it was Flair’s classic promo moments after winning the 1992 Royal Rumble or his pre-NWO Era fillibusters in WCW, Okerlund carried the impossible task of not breaking character while Flair lost his mind. Compared to his wrestling counterparts, Okerlund looked pedestrian, making him the perfect straight man for the maniacal rantings of The Ultimate Warrior or Mach Man Randy Savage. But Okerlund was a fixture in the latter half of Flair’s career, always lending a sympathetic ear to the deranged Nature Boy.

How Mean Gene Okerlund did not burst out laughing every time Ric Flair did this on Nitro is beyond me 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6DClwScml0 — Fax Kellerman (@origi_nel) January 2, 2019

Okerlund passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76. WWE confirmed the Hall of Famer’s passing via Twitter and this statement: