Ric Flair Pays Tribute to ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

Gene Okerlund is attached to a long list of iconic backstage interviews. But perhaps his most outlandish moments came when he was holding a microphone for Ric Flair. And with the sad news of ‘Mean’ Gene’s passing, The Nature Boy properly paid homage to his old friend.
Like many other wrestling legends, Flair used Twitter to post his goodbye to Okerlund.
“One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone’s Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You,” wrote Flair.
Whether it was Flair’s classic promo moments after winning the 1992 Royal Rumble or his pre-NWO Era fillibusters in WCW, Okerlund carried the impossible task of not breaking character while Flair lost his mind. Compared to his wrestling counterparts, Okerlund looked pedestrian, making him the perfect straight man for the maniacal rantings of The Ultimate Warrior or Mach Man Randy Savage. But Okerlund was a fixture in the latter half of Flair’s career, always lending a sympathetic ear to the deranged Nature Boy.
How Mean Gene Okerlund did not burst out laughing every time Ric Flair did this on Nitro is beyond me 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6DClwScml0— Fax Kellerman (@origi_nel) January 2, 2019
Okerlund passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76. WWE confirmed the Hall of Famer’s passing via Twitter and this statement:
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76.
“Mean Gene,” as he was named by fellow Minnesotan, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, first came to prominence as an interviewer in the American Wrestling Association. In 1984, Okerlund made the move to WWE where he became as recognizable as the Superstars he asked the tough questions to, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and, perhaps Okerlund’s greatest guest, Hulk Hogan. Countless Hulkster interviews included the indelible phrase, “Well you know something ‘Mean’ Gene!”
As the respected and reliable man behind the microphone in WWE, Okerlund branched out from interviewing and provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling.
Announcing wasn’t all that Okerlund could do with a microphone, as he performed the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985. Later that year, Okerlund would sing “Tutti Frutti” on WWE’s The Wrestling Album.
In 1993, Okerlund joined WCW where he continued to interview many of the legends he had worked with in the AWA and WWE, as well as WCW stalwarts like Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg and others.
Okerlund returned to WWE in 2001 to call the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17 along with Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and continued to appear on WWE television programming, including as a cast member on WWE Network’s Legends’ House.
WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans.