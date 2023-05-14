MJF Wants Nothing to Do With AEW All In

Despite being AEW World Champion, MJF doesn't seem too thrilled with the idea of having to compete overseas at AEW's All In event coming up on Aug. 27. The show, set for London's Wembley Stadium, has already tripled AEW's record for most tickets sold without announcing a single match. In the likely event that he'll retain his title at Double or Nothing, Friedman will likely play a role in the show. He openly said in a new video that he hates the idea but is already anticipating that Tony Khan will force him to compete.

"It doesn't get me excited, I'm glad everybody else is. I'd rather die than have to go over there, but I'm sure Tony [Khan] is going to make me because he sucks," Max said "Every single show we put on is the best because we have the best talent pool, we have the highest energy crowds and we have the biggest star of them all, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. It's the one show you need to go to, because what we're doing is we're making history. It's going to be the biggest crowd in the history of this promotion we've ever been in front of. It's going to be the loudest, most obnoxious, most drunk, most European fans we've been in front of."

#AEW World champion @The_MJF sounds thrilled as he always does.

Our highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th! Do not miss out on this historic event!

🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/wtbcHfZIRV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2023

AEW is expected to be a major talking point during Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation this Wednesday. It's been heavily rumored and reported that the presentation will include the launch of AEW Collision as a weekly Saturday night show beginning in June, along with the announcement of a new television deal between AEW and WBD rumored to be for five years and worth a billion dollars. There's also speculation that WBD's streaming service (HBO) Max will be housing AEW's library and streaming its pay-per-views live similar to WWE's deal with Peacock.

MJF's next title defense will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Friedman will be taking on the other three members of the group he's dubbed the "Four Pillars" — Darby Allin, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara. Stay tuned for live coverage of the event.