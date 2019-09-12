Watch: Mojo Rawley Pitches a Tag Match With Rob Gronkowski at SummerSlam 2020

Mojo Rawley hasn’t had much luck getting on WWE television in recent months, but he seems to have a plan on how to get involved in a big match at next year’s SummerSlam. In a new interview with TMZ, Rawley said he and his good friend Rob Gronkowski have been talking about getting a match set up for WWE’s big annual summer pay-per-view once it arrives in Boston next August.

“We’ve been talking about doing a tag match together for really long time,” Rawley told TMZ. “Hey man, SummerSlam is in Boston next year. It’s gonna be a huge event. That might be the one. Talking to Robbie G, I know he’s been saying he wants to do a tag match, me and him versus whoever. We got some awesome tag teams in WWE. Whoever want it, can get it.”

Gronkowski retired from his NFL career following the New England Patriots’ latest Super Bowl victory back in February. While speaking to the media about his new business partnership with CBD Medic, Gronkowski talked about the possibility of a second career in wrestling.

“With wrestling, I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for,” Gronkowski said. “And that’s to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I’m not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that.

“I’ve always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out,” he continued. “That may be a possibility, one time, down the road.”

Gronkowski got his first taste of wrestling action back at WrestleMania 33 when he jumped the guardrail and nailed Jinder Mahal with a shoulder tackle during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. His interference helped Rawley win the trophy.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 268 pounds, Gronkowski firmly established himself as one of the most physically dominant tight ends in NFL history during his nine seasons in the league. He finished his career as a three-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time first-team All-Pro.