AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks Challengers for Grand Slam Are Two Fan-Favorite Stars

The main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite saw several tag teams go head-to-head for a title opportunity at AEW Grand Slam against current champions the Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson revealed in a backstage promo that they have heard the outcry from fans about wanting a new tag team at the top to replace them, but the current division has yet to best them. Thus the creation of the gauntlet that is a great opportunity for teams to prove themselves and make a statement. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR as well as Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay, a mini United Empire reunion, started things off.

In total, 21 tag teams are supposed to make their way into the ring at random intervals. In order to win, someone must be pinned or submitted. Undisputed Kingdom who have their own history with the Bucks came in, flexing their dominance. The ring is filling up now and The Acclaimed are ready for a chance at the Bucks one-on-one.

Ring of Honor's MxM Collective are out next, hoping to shoot straight to the top of the tag team division. They're firing on all cylinders, working in tandem to take out Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Top Flight hit the ring ready to make the most of their opportunity after losing out on their momentum in the division in the past. Fans erupt for the surprise of The Outrunners, an up and coming team that has quickly become a fan-favorite. Grizzled Young Vets have come to remind the divison to grit their teeth, but FTR attacks them before they can even make it there.

The Outrunners attempt a pin on Mansoor but he kicks out and Vincent of The Righteous breaks it up. Fletcher and Ospreay come out of nowhere with The Hidden Blade to pick up a shocking victory before the rest of the teams can even make it to the ring. The men haven't teamed together in AEW in quite some time and it happened before Ospreay was even signed to the company.

So much has happened since then now that Aussie Open's Mark Davis has been injured for nearly a year and Fletcher is finally coming into his own. It's worth noting that Fletcher is still aligned with The Don Callis Family -- a heel stable -- while Ospreay is a face and the current International Champion. There have been several teases since he arrived in AEW that have pointed to the bleach blonde finally turning on one of his best friends, and it seems like the story is headed in that exact direction.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on AEW.