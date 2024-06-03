Tony Khan "Would Love" To Have Legendary Tag Team in AEW

One of the wrestling industry's top tag teams in the Motor City Machine Guns recently left TNA for the first time in four years. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin returned to IMPACT/TNA during the pandemic, but when their contracts were due to expire they decided to shop themselves elsewhere. They were originally with the company from about 2006 until 2012 when they decided to try things out on their own.

Together, they've become one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history. Naturally, this means that every company will be vying for them in their division, including AEW. Reports surfaced last month that Shelley and Sabin were finalizing a deal with the five-year-old AEW but none of the parties involved have commented on the legitimacy of the report. Khan has, however, expressed that he'd "love" to see them in AEW full-time. They had a spot during the 2022 All Out pay-per-view teaming with Jay Lethal against FTR and Wardlow.

Will the Motor City Machine Guns Appear in AEW?

"I can't say that for sure. I thought they were excellent here in 2022, when they appeared at All Out. That worked out really well, they were tremendous and they added a lot to the card. I loved having them here," Khan told Shak Wrestling. "Originally, that spot was intended for The Briscoes. I was not able to use The Briscoes, I was not permitted to use The Briscoes in that situation. I think it would have been great, but Motor City Machine Guns came in and really helped us at that time, being a part of the show when there was a spot that was intended for another great tag team, in my opinion maybe the greatest tag team ever, The Briscoes. You needed somebody really strong, somebody very good to come in and help us, and that's where the Motor City Machine Guns did come in about two years ago and were a big part of All Out '22, and would love to have them back here any time. I think they're both great" (h/t: Fightful).

Shelley recently told Bodyslam.net that the team are "happy to tackle anything new" because they were in the same place for so long, noting that it's time for another team to step up and become the new MCMG for TNA.

