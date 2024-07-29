MVP Confirms Future WWE Departure at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI Event

Recently reports surfaced that several wrestlers in WWE have effectively parted ways with the sports entertainment giant, many of them having not been used in quite some time. One of those names was MVP which shocked a lot of fans. He has largely remained silent on the issue since the news dropped, but at a recent independent wrestling event he made his status within the wrestling-sphere known. Game Changer Wrestling headed to Brooklyn, New York for another edition of Josh Barnett’s popular Bloodsport event which sees wrestlers battle in a ring with no ropes and the only way to win is by either knockout or submission. The concept has attracted stars from many wrestling companies all over the world, including WWE who has worked with Barnett on the last two events.

MVP took it as his opportunity to appear during the show where he sat ringside much of the night so it shocked fans in attendance once he began to get in the ring. But he didn’t just appear — he made it clear that his contract with the “other place” is coming to an end and he wants to face Barnett at the next Bloodsport event. “My contract with a company who I won’t mention right now is about to expire, and I’m not going back.” Barnett accepted the challenge and told him he could bring others, possibly hinting at other members of the Hurt Business competing as well.

His statement lines up with PWInsider’s report that his contract with WWE is set to expire sometime in mid-August. MVP wasn’t the only talent from WWE in the building, Shayna Baszler and Charlie Dempsey both competed in their second Bloodsport events as well as Brutus and Julius Creed who made a statement with their debuts.

What is @The305MVP doing at #JBBSXI? 😱



MVP announces his contract with his current company is coming up and he'd love to face @JoshLBarnett in BLOODSPORT. What do you think of that match?!?!@GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/GgDG1Jy9Dm — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) July 29, 2024

MVP has been very vocal about his treatment in WWE alongside The Hurt Business who fans were hoping to see reunite in WWE at some point. That hasn’t happened, but the new releases have opened the door for reunions elsewhere. While it seems he wants to remain active in wrestling, he hasn’t taken part in a match since 2022, teaming with Omos against The Street Profits. He’s been in the wrestling business for over two decades, working in companies that span the globe — TNA/IMPACT, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Major League Wrestling and more.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on MVP’s future as well as WWE.