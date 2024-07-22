Latest on Bobby Lashley, MVP’s WWE Future: Will The Hurt Business Reunite in Another Company?

Bobby Lashley’s wrestling future is up in the air. This past weekend, reports surfaced that The All-Mighty’s WWE contract was set to expire soon and he had been removed from the company’s internal roster. Lashley has been a member of the WWE SmackDown roster for over one year, linking up with the Street Profits to form a stable called The Pride. The trio defeated The Final Testament at WWE WrestleMania 40 but have done little since. Lashley has had just six matches since WWE WrestleMania 40 and has not competed since May 5th. He was slated to participate in the King of the Ring tournament but was pulled from the bracket due to injury.

Report: Bobby Lashley, MVP’s Future in WWE

Bobby Lashley’s next steps remain unknown, but his longtime manager’s future seems to already be written.

As reported by Fightful Select, MVP is also no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster and is “not expected” to be back in the company. MVP has not been booked on WWE live events or WWE TV in quite some time. MVP’s last televised role was as the manager for Omos. Fightful Select reached out to WWE but the company did not comment.

Lashley and MVP have worked together for over a decade. The two first linked up on screen in TNA, operating as a three-man stable alongside Kenny King. This unit was spiritually continued in WWE as The Hurt Business, a pandemic-era faction comprised of Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. WWE made heavy teases about reuniting the group on WWE Monday Night Raw over the past couple of years, but nothing ever came to fruition.

With Benjamin currently being a free agent, fans have speculated that the three originals of The Hurt Business will reform in another company. Potential suitors include AEW and TNA. AEW President Tony Khan has been cautious about commenting on wrestlers who are still under contract to other companies, as evident by his hesitation to speak about Ricochet prior to his official WWE exit, so don’t expect to hear about any official AEW interest in Lashley and/or MVP until both men are officially free agents.

MVP himself has been highly critical of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, throwing shade at WWE’s head of creative on social media for not jumping at the opportunity to do more with The Hurt Business.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Lashley and MVP’s wrestling futures.