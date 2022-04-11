Here’s How WWE Will Crown New Champions After Nash Carter’s Release

WWE released Nash Carter from his contract last week following a number of accusations made against him on social media. Carter, along with Wes Lee, had just won the NXT Tag Team Championships for a second time days prior at the NXT Stand & Deliver event and it wasn’t confirmed when the news initially dropped what the future of those tag titles will be. The company finally had an answer on Monday, confirming that five teams will compete in a gauntlet match on this week’s NXT 2.0 in order to crown new champions — Grayson Waller & Sanga, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Pretty Deadly and Legado del Fantasma.

Waller and Sanga were scheduled to challenge MSK prior to Carter’s firing. The previous tag champs, Imperium, seemingly broke up last week when Fabian Aichner departed from Marcel Barthel. Both Gunther and Barthel, now going by Ludwig Kaiser, made the jump to the SmackDown roster last week.

Of the five teams, the Creed Brothers are likely the frontrunners to win the gold given they won this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, plus they already have a ready-made feud in the team that just made the jump from NXT UK, Pretty Deadly. It’s also possible that WWE finally gives Legado del Fantasma a nod in the tag division given they’re one of the brand’s longest-tenured factions yet only have one championship reign (an NXT Cruiserweight Championship run from Santos Escobar) to their names.

