Netflix Seeks Live Sports, Wants Jake Paul Boxing Match

The latest evolution of the streaming service era is live events. Hulu set itself apart from the rest of the competing streamers by bringing live sports to the table, and it did not take long for others to follow. Today, streaming giants like Paramount+, Max, ESPN+ and Peacock all host live sports within their service, allowing subscribers to watch games without having a cable subscription. Other subscription services like Sling and YouTube TV mimic the cable set-up, hosting hundreds of traditional network channels, including many which host live sports. The more that streamed live events become popularized, the more it becomes clear that the streamers that aren't already carrying the option are falling behind.

Netflix Seeks Live Sports, Specifically a Jake Paul Boxing Match

(Photo: NETFLIX)

Netflix wants in on the fight game.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the red and black streamer has had talks regarding streaming a boxing match, specifically one featuring Jake Paul. Netflix is also toying with the idea of hosting a boxing match between boxers from Premier Boxing Champions, which is a show currently on Paramount's Showtime. These discussions are "still in a very early stage" and "might not come to fruition."

"We've not seen a profit path to renting big sports," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in December 2022. "We're not anti-sports, we're just pro-profit."

Netflix has flirted with the idea of live sports for years but has always been hesitant to pull the trigger. That will change in two weeks when it streams The Netflix Cup, a live golf tournament on November 14th.

As for Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer is an undeniable draw between the ropes. His latest boxing match, a bout between himself and UFC star Nate Diaz this past August, pulled in over 450,000 pay-per-view buys for a haul of "nearly $27 million." His fight against Tommy Fury earlier this year was said to have done around 500,000 pay-per-view buys.

Paul's next fight is currently scheduled for December. While an opponent has yet to be announced, speculation has run that it could either be a rematch against Tommy Fury, a grudge match against fellow YouTuber KSI, or an octagon battle with Diaz. Most Valuable Promotions recently shared on social media that Paul's next opponent will be "a boxer with a winning record."