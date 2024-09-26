Netflix's Mr. McMahon Reveals Disturbing Confrontation With Shane McMahon

Netflix has released the Mr. McMahon limited series which pulls back the curtain on wrestling's most influential and polarizing face, Vince McMahon. Not only did the series cover the many scandals that WWE has found itself part of in the last few decades, it's one of the only times McMahon has truly sat down and opened himself up for questions. Unfortunately, if you're looking for the multi-billionaire to take any accountability for his actions over the years, you're not going to find it here. One of the most interesting parts of the series is the inclusion of the rest of the McMahon family -- Vince's children Stephanie and Shane, as well as his wife, Linda -- who also take part in interviews.

One particular episode dives into the relationship between Vince and his children, showcasing just how different they are treated. As Shane was making his way up the ranks of WWE in the 90s and 2000s, he had assumed that he'd be the one to take over the reigns should anything happen to Vince. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recalled a moment where he witnessed a dispute between the two where Vince held a knife up and instructed Shane to stab him in his chest if he wanted Vince to agree with his idea.

"Most definitive moment I've seen between Vince and Shane was a creative argument that happened one night," Heyman started. "Shane had an idea that he really believed in, and Vince totally disagreed with it. With most things that happen with Vince, once they start to escalate, they escalate really fast. Vince finally turned to Shane, and he said, 'Not while I'm alive.' Vince, who was eating something, took his knife and handed it to Shane.

He said, 'Right there [points to heart]. Come on. Right there. If you want this so bad, stick the dagger right here. That's what you're going to have to do to make that decision. If you don't stick the dagger right here, then I'll know you're not man enough to do it, and I have to take that into consideration as well. Or you can buy me out, the way I bought out my father. If I don't get out of your way be prepared to get rid of me the way I would have had to get rid of my father when he wasn't doing things my way at all" (h/t: Fightful).

While Shane discussed his relationship with his father, it definitely appeared as though things may be strained between them. Despite that, he has made several appearances in WWE since leaving the first time. He made his surprise return in 2016 to confront his father and Stephanie, explaining that he came back to make sure the company is in good hands for their kids, grandkids, etc.

He wrestled his infamous steel cage match against The Undertaker at that year's WrestleMania, notably diving off the top of the cage and onto the announce desk. He's wrestled on and off for the last few years including in PLE matches at SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and the Royal Rumble. At WrestleMania 39 he returned once again, but tore his quad doing a leap frog during an impromptu match with The Miz. They were forced to pivot and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg did some pretty smooth improvisation.

All six episodes of Mr. McMahon are available to stream on Netflix.