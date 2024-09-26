Photo: Shane McMahon Meets With AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks

Shane McMahon's potential AEW future remains a hot topic in the wrestling world. The once heir apparent to Vince McMahon's WWE empire had a falling out with his family business in early 2022 but eventually returned to the company at WWE WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Shane wrestled an impromptu match and tore his quad seconds after the bell rang. He went home to recover from the injury but remained without any contractual ties to WWE. As he was away, just about all McMahon family ties to WWE evaporated, as Vince resigned after a sex trafficking lawsuit was filed against him. Stephanie McMahon, Shane's sister, has since returned to WWE but her specific corporate role, if any, remains unknown.

Earlier this summer, whispers about Shane continuing his wrestling career, either in-ring or behind the scenes, in AEW began to bubble. That speculation sparked further when Shane crossed paths with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in an airport and blazed brightly after he held a private meeting with AEW President Tony Khan.

Shane McMahon Meets AEW EVPs The Young Bucks

Shane-O-Mac's AEW connections grow further.

Taking to social media, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) shared a photo of themselves and Shane McMahon at an airport.

"Interesting flight today," The Young Bucks captioned the image.

Interesting flight today. pic.twitter.com/twtNazEraK — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) September 26, 2024

It's unclear as to if the AEW World Tag Team Champions crossed paths with Shane by coincidence or if this meet up was planned. It's also unknown if both parties were heading to the same ultimate destination.

This photo comes a couple of months after AEW President Tony Khan held a private meeting with Shane at a Texas airport to discuss "possibilities moving forward."

"It's a big thing. It's exciting. It was nice to talk to him," Khan said when asked about his conversation with Shane. "I don't know what's to come, but it's an exciting time in AEW. I had never met him and my first conversation with him, there was a lot of buzz about this. I thought it would certainly be worth talking and I have a lot of respect for him. I had never met him, but he seemed like a really nice guy.

"I sat down with him, he was fantastic. I really enjoyed talking with him. He is a very smart person about wrestling and I thought he was a great guy. A mutual friend linked us up, who is one of the bigger names in pro wrestling, and that friend put us on a group chat. I enjoyed the conversation and there is nothing wrong with a couple of people getting together and talking about wrestling."

There has been speculation that seeds for Shane's AEW debut have already been planted in a new on-screen storyline.

