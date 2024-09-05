Mr. McMahon: Netflix Debuts First Trailer For Vince McMahon Docuseries

Netflix's Vince McMahon documentary is finally seeing the light of day. The streaming service giant had been developing a piece looking into the life and career of the longtime wrestling promoter for years, but progress on the project took a sharp turn when McMahon faced a hush money scandal in Summer 2022. Over the next two years, McMahon's story got even more complicated: he retired from WWE, re-appointed himself to the Board of Directors, sold the company to Endeavor, regained creative and corporate control, lost creative powers, resigned after a new sex trafficking lawsuit was filed against him, and sold off his millions of company shares until he had no ties remaining to what is effectively his family's business.

Earlier this summer, Netflix officially confirmed that the documentary was still a go, titling it Mr. McMahon and revealing that it would be told over the course of six episodes.

Netflix Unveils First Mr. McMahon Docuseries Trailer

"The portrayal of me is that I'm a bad guy," McMahon narrates in the opening. "But no one really knows me."

The trailer opens with Vince McMahon speaking about himself while quick flashes of newspaper headlines tease the controversies that the former WWE owner would go on to get himself entangled in, including the steroid trial and his sexual harassment lawsuit, popped up on screen. McMahon stressed that his motive when taking over the World Wrestling Federation from his father was to make it mainstream. The final footage indicates that the docuseries will cover the hush money scandal from 2022 but does not indicate whether it will touch on the current sex trafficking accusations.

Interviews with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, Bret Hart, John Cena, and Triple H are all featured in the trailer.

This docuseries is set to premiere on Netflix just three months before the streaming service goes all in on WWE content, as WWE Monday Night Raw migrates to Netflix beginning in January 2025. McMahon's ongoing lawsuit from Janel Grant, the former WWE employee accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and sexually abusing her, is said to have no impact on Netflix's relationship with WWE. Grant's lawsuit is currently on hold as it is pending an ongoing investigation conducted by the Department of Justice.

Mr. McMahon premieres on Netflix on September 25th.