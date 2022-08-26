Netflix Reportedly Moving Forward With WWE Vince McMahon Docuseries

Netflix previously revealed it was working with WWE on a Docuseries based around Vince McMahon, but it was put on hold after a report from the Wall Street Journal alleged that McMahon had paid millions in hush money to several different people. Over the past few months the investigation opened on McMahon has been concluded and McMahon has retired from his role as WWE CEO and head of creative, and now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said that Netflix is reportedly moving forward with the multi-part documentary series, which was announced back in 2020. No date for the release has been revealed yet.

In July a report by Fightful's Denise Salcedo revealed the project had been pulled from the company's programming spreadsheet at Netflix. On Twitter Salcedo wrote "Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said 'that shit's out of here.' (1/2)"

Salcedo continued, writing "Another source indicated that the project was already 'deep' in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me. (2/2)"

The project's initial release date was expected to be this year, but even if they were already done with parts of it, it's not known if the project will be done in time to hit a 2022 release date. It's also unknown if the docuseries will take the latest events of McMahon's tenure as WWE CEO into account and will make them a part of the series. It would be odd to not mention them at all with how public everything ended up becoming before McMahon stepped away from WWE, but we'll just have to wait and see.

H/T Fightful