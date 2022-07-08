Netflix Reportedly Pulls WWE Vince McMahon Documentary

Previously Netflix and WWE announced a Vince McMahon documentary was in development, but a new report from Fightful's Denise Salcedo says the project has been pulled and is now off of the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. The report says a source at Netflix has confirmed it no longer being on the spreadsheet, while another source at Netflix said "that s***'s out of here." Another source revealed that the project was deep in post-production at this point, with several talent interviews already done and millions already spent. A producer on the project declined to confirm or deny the story, and Netflix hasn't officially commented on the status of the project at this time.

On Twitter Salcedo wrote "Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said 'that shit's out of here.' (1/2)

Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said “that shit’s out of here.” (1/2) — Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 8, 2022

Another source indicated that the project was already 'deep' in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me. (2/2)"

The last update we had on the project was from Stephanie McMahon at a March of Dimes event, and at the time it was slated to release some time this year. "It's scheduled to release next year in 2022. The timing is still TBD," McMahon said. "I am equal parts excited and really nervous. I don't know what it's going to say, but it's going to capture his life and his story, which so richly deserves to be told."

Triple H also talked about the project in a previous radio interview, revealing that Vince was hesitant to the idea of the documentary series at the beginning.

"Yeah, well in-house, but I think more in a larger format is something we talked about a lot," he said. "I think prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. It's a funny thing with Vince, he really doesn't see himself...while Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn't see himself as part of the programming," Triple H said.

"When you ask him about those things, he goes, 'Nobody is interested in me, they want to know about the stars and performers.' But the truth is, they do," he continued. "The most difficult thing with Vince's life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he's been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one looks to that, no one gives him the credit. They just see this billion-dollar global empire he's created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman or whatever."