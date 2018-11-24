Neville Calls Out Fake Instagram Account Over WWE Release Statement

Neville’s departure from the WWE on October 9th, 2017 was one of the biggest head scratchers in wrestling over the last year.

We never knew the exact reason the former Cruiserweight Champion left, though most assumed it had to do with creative frustrations. WWE held Neville to his contract and he was unable to perform for any other wrestling companies until recently when WWE and he reached an agreement on a release.

Neville has been working for Dragon Gate since his release from WWE under his old name of PAC.

A fake Instagram account popped up (already north of 4,000 followers) and made a statement about Neville’s exit from WWE.

The fake account wrote, “It wasn’t really Enzo why I left. I don’t hate the lad. He was just annoying backstage, and putting the title on him was bad, especially beating me. I was worth more than being jobbed out to jobbers, so that’s why I left,” PAC (Neville) wrote.

The impostor went on to say, “I disagreed with my booking.”

As it turns out, we still don’t for sure know why Neville left.

It didn’t take long for the real Neville/PAC to jump on his Twitter page and call out the fake page.

I do not have Instagram. BEWARE OF CHEAP IMITATORS. — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) November 24, 2018

Neville was a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, having renewed his career with a heel run with the belt throughout 2017. He originally won the title at Royal Rumble in January 2017 and held it until a loss to Akira Tozawa on a RAW episode in August 2017. Neville quickly won it back at SummerSlam six days later and hung on to the belt until No Mercy on September 24th, 2017 where he lost it to Amore.

Neville’s initial Cruiserweight Championship reign of 197 days remains the longest anyone has held the title to date.

Neville/PAC will continue to work Dragon Gate for the foreseeable future and has also been advertised for an appearance with DEFIANT Wrestling out of the U.K. in January, one of the original promotions he worked for.