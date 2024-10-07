Next Wrestling Movie: Kurt Angle Reveals His Biopic's Script is Done, Teases Casting Timeline

Kurt Angle remains one of professional wrestling's greatest success stories. The WWE Hall of Famer made the leap from the mat to the squared circle in 1998 when he officially signed with the World Wrestling Federation, competing in a pro wrestling match just two years after winning gold in amateur wrestling's heavyweight weight class at the 1996 Olympic Games. Angle's WWF success snowballed significantly, as within one year of his televised debut he had captured the WWF Championship. He remained a mainstay of the main event scene during the final years of the Monday Night Wars and went on to headline WWE WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Angle's WWE career ran until 2006, after which he took his talents to TNA and dominated that promotion for the next decade.

Wrestling Biopic About Kurt Angle Moves Forward

(Photo: WWE)

But what about the story of what happened before any of that squared circle success?

Speaking to WFAN, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that the story of his amateur wrestling career is being turned into a biopic.

"I got a movie going on. Really proud of this. It's a really great story. It's about a kid from the streets of Pittsburgh who overcomes all these obstacles, including a broken neck, to win the Olympic gold medal," Angle said. "It's only about my Olympic career. It's not about my pro wrestling career. The directors are Ian and Eshom Nelms. They want this movie to be like a 'Rocky' type feel with a little bit of The Fighter and The Iron Claw mixed in."

Angle revealed that he will have a hands-on role with the project but strictly from a behind-the-scenes capacity.

"I'm really excited about it. I'm going to be working behind the scenes for the first time. I won't be in front of the camera," Angle continued. "We want to release it in theaters. It's going to be a lot of fun for me. It's probably the most excited I've been since the Olympics."

Progress on the untitled biopic has been strong. Beyond having The Nelms Brothers (Small Town Crime, Red Right Hand) on board to direct, Angle added that the script is finished and the casting process will begin shortly.

"Right now, we just got the script done. We're shopping for investors, which shouldn't be a problem. After that, we pick the cast," Angle added. "This is going to happen probably in the next three months. We have a few (casting candidates), I can't say any names, but we have a few good names we're thinking about."

Kurt Angle's untitled biopic is currently in development.