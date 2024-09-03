Nigel McGuinness Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle Next After AEW All in Appearance

At AEW All In fans got the surprise of a lifetime when Nigel McGuinness came to the ring for the Casino Gauntlet match. He entered to the Oasis song that he used all throughout his legendary career, most notably in Ring of Honor. He hasn't wrestled a match since 2011 when he retired from in-ring competition so he has missed out on a lot of "what if" scenarios. He appeared in great shape as he moved around the ring, proving that he's still got what it takes for at least one more match. AEW fans have been clamoring for a showdown between him and Bryan Danielson since they both signed with AEW.

During the Gauntlet match he came in contact with another expert technician in recent NJPW G1 Climax winner Zack Sabre Jr. For as long as both men have been in the wrestling business, that's a "dream match" that has never taken shape. McGuinness is aware that he doesn't have it in him to wrestle weekly, noting in a recent interview that he doesn't want it to take away from his commentating career. However, there are a few exceptions he will make should he be given an opportunity.

"Bryan's certainly head of line because of our history, there's so much emotion tied up in a match with him," McGuinness told Uproxx Sports. "Zack Sabre Jr. would be a dream match. Adam Copeland, he's got another of those 'broken bones.' There are so many great talents, Lee Moriarty has been gracious enough to get in the ring with me before the shows at Collision, and that's helped me a great deal."

McGuinness has been candid about his desire to have one final match with Danielson before they both hang it up for good, even going as far as to say he wouldn't come out of retirement unless it was against him on a stage as big as Wembley Stadium. While that didn't happen quite like he'd imagined it this year, he still got the opportunity to wrestle in front of loved ones while Danielson went after -- and won -- the AEW World Championship.

McGuinness has been a staple member of the AEW Collision commentary team since the brand's debut. Week in and week out he provides humor and expert analysis to fans watching at home. He had previously served as a color commentator in WWE from 2016 until 2022 when he was released. After his retirement, he had worked on ROH's commentary desk as well.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on AEW.