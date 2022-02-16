Nikki Bella Confirms The Bella Twins’ Future With WWE

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, the WWE Hall of Fame tag team The Bella Twins, returned to the ring last month to take part in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The pair have teased the idea of coming back for another run with the company numerous times in interviews and podcasts over the past few years, but a new interview with TV Insider reveals they’ve seemingly shut the door on ever returning to the company full-time. Nikki, who is hosting the upcoming America’s Got Talent: Extreme series, explained why.

“It was so incredible,” she said while describing their time in the Rumble. “Brie and I had a moment where we were selling on the ground during the Rumble. We were thinking, ‘This is so awesome.’ We just didn’t want it to end. We didn’t want to get out. It felt amazing. We were nervous at first because we hadn’t been in the ring for three years. You can go and practice, but there is nothing like a live crowd and going full at it. It was like riding a bike. We didn’t have to say a word. We didn’t miss a beat.”

“We really hope there is an opportunity to go after the tag titles,” she later added. “Being in the ring with Bianca Belair, I would love to come back and work with Bianca. I would love to come back and work with Rhea [Ripley]. I’m a huge fangirl of hers. Just seeing her presence in the ring-up close, I would die to do a story with her. It felt so cool to be in the ring again with Ronda [Rousey]. She is just awesome and has an incredible presence. We all had a lot of fun in the locker room after. I really missed it, but I’m in mom mode and things are different now. I was sore for a few days. I can’t lie. The show made me think about how we can come back and do more of a story. Unfortunately, where we are at in our lives Brie and I can never be back full-time. We hope there is something soon or in the future that we can come back and do something. Just getting the taste in the ring made us want more.”

