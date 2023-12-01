WWE Unveils Royal Rumble Poster, Leaves Out Top Star

WWE's hottest premium live event is just under two months away. The sports-entertainment giant will head to Tampa Bay for WWE Royal Rumble at the end of January, officially kicking off the road to WWE WrestleMania 40. While only two names will emerge victorious from their division's respective Royal Rumbles, the event as a whole breeds stars like no other. Beyond the eventual winner, every Royal Rumble Match crowns superlatives like most eliminations and longest tenure in the bout itself. With 30 spots in both the men's and women's multi-man battle royals, WWE always supersizes the event's poster, showcasing every top star in the company.

Drew McIntyre Snubbed From WWE Royal Rumble Poster

(Photo: WWE)

Well, almost every top star.

WWE has unveiled the official WWE Royal Rumble poster. The artwork includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Asuka, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio.

Absent from the 22-superstar poster is Drew McIntyre. Considering McIntyre has been at the top of the WWE Monday Night Raw card for the past couple of months and was featured in a marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 39, his exclusion is notable.

McIntyre himself picked up on the snub, noting that it exemplifies his recent disgruntle with his employer.

"Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?" McIntyre wrote on Twitter.

"You have a point here," responded the USA Network Twitter account.

McIntyre and WWE have not been on the same page in quite some time. The Scottish star was banged up going into WWE WrestleMania 39 but battled through his injuries en route to a show-stealing classic against Sheamus and Gunther. Following that match, McIntyre took an extended break from WWE, partly due to creative frustrations. He would return at WWE Money in the Bank in his native country of the United Kingdom, confronting Gunther to set up a singles clash between the two at WWE SummerSlam. McIntyre would lose that match.

Heading into 2024, the clock is ticking on McIntyre's WWE future. He has still not signed a new contract, meaning he could become a free agent as soon as next April.

While it's unclear as to if McIntyre's legitimate frustrations have been resolved, it appears that WWE will be working them into a storyline.