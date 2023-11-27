WWE's Drew McIntyre Address Survivor Series Drama at Live Event

Drew McIntyre didn't look thrilled at the end of Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday night. It does make sense, considering his team lost the main event and he's still without a Championship around his waist. However, there have been rumblings about whether or not McIntyre's visible anger was genuine, as he left the locker room in a hurry as soon as the event was over. There hasn't been any confirmation about what transpired with McIntyre just yet, but he did address all the rumblings one night later.

During a WWE live event in Peoria Illinois on Sunday, McIntyre delivered a backstage promo ahead of his bout with Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. While he didn't go into a lot of detail about his actions after Survivor Series, McIntyre did mention that a lot of his frustration comes from recent losses in the ring, including the WarGames defeat he suffered alongside the Judgement Day.

"I didn't win the World Title match recently – WarGames last night. My stupid team lost the match for me. You've heard things probably on the internet. Not in a great place, but there is one thing that can turn this frown upside down, that can change things for me and it's getting that World Title. I can't think of anywhere better than for Big D to finally raise his first world title in front of live fans than right here in Peoria, Illinois. Cheap pop."

McIntyre's Survivor Series Anger Not About CM Punk

Many assumed that McIntyre's anger at the end of Survivor Series might have had something to do with the surprise return of CM Punk on Saturday night, especially considering that others were also visibly upset. As it turns out, that doesn't appear to be the case.

According to a report from Fightful Select, McIntyre's frustration was about something else entirely, which the Scottish Warrior hinted at in Sunday's promo.

"Regarding Drew McIntyre, he was legit upset after his match, but it was related to things broader than CM Punk," reads the report from Fightful.

Triple H on CM Punk's WWE Return

Following the shocking end to Survivor Series, Triple H spoke to the media in a press conference and addressed the return of CM Punk to WWE. As many reports claimed, Triple H confirmed that the entire deal with CM Punk came together at the last minute, which kept almost everyone in the dark.

"So this is um, one of those, sort of lighting in a bottle moments that came together really quickly, but we were extremely excited about it. It's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him, hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time," Triple H said. "He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter. It's tough to look past that, and for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE universe is excited to have it, then let's go, and we'll figure out the rest of out from there."

"This came tougher super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point. It was nothing but speculation for most of the time there was speculation. It didn't really start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen and all of a sudden, it was happening," he added.