NWA Shockwave To Return Following Hiatus

✖

The heavy hitters of the wrestling world, the WWE and AEW, have had to make some serious changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, with the National Wrestling Alliance being hit harder than both, but after time away, the professional wrestling organization is touting its return! The NWA will be premiering on Youtube with the program of NWA Shockwave, hinting at new matches for some of the company's biggest wrestlers!

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the likes of the WWE and AEW haven't had to take leave, but they certainly have had to make a number of changes when it comes to things like live audiences and the general operations of their big time pay-per-view events. With audiences being replaced by the "Thunderdome", a series of screens that help create the illusion of times past, and several matches being pre-recorded like the Undertaker's "Boneyard Match" as part of this year's Wrestlemania, it's clear that the sport of professional wrestling would have to undergo some serious changes to survive.

The National Wrestling Alliance was actually founded back in the 1940s, predating both World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling by decades, and is currently owned by former Smashing Pumpkins lead signer, Billy Corgan. Before the organization was on hiatus, the organization was best known for NWA Powerr and it will definitely be interesting to see what changes are made to the future events of the organization in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official press release from the NWA reads as such with regards to the organization's return, with Shockwave set to debut on December 1st:

"The National Wrestling Alliance returns to Tuesday nights! Mark your calendars! Beginning next Tuesday at 6pm eastern, the NWA will showcase matches produced in collaboration with the United Wrestling Network, including matches that have never been seen anywhere before! In the coming weeks, you will once again see the best that professional wrestling has to offer including Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Eli Drake, Aron Stevens, Kamille, and many more!"

What do you think of NWA making a big return? Which wrestler in their stable are you most looking forward to seeing return when the organization makes its return at the beginning of next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!