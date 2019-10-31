NXT Announces First Ever Women’s WarGames Match for TakeOver

After the match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai versus the Kabuki Warriors, it didn’t take long for chaos to break out, as Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke all came out to beat down on a worn-down Kai and Nox. They succeeded too, but they were soon interrupted by Rhea Ripley, but she was hit by Io Shirai, who was then joined by Bianca Belair. Soon Candice LeRae joined the fray and all hell broke loose, and William Regal had to regain control. What followed though will make NXT fans quite happy, as it seems we’ll be getting the first-ever Women’s War Games match at NXT TakeOver.

Kai, Nox, Ripley, Baszler, Shafir, Duke, Shirai, Belair, and LeRae will all compete at Takeover in a crazy match, and we cannot wait to see what these superstars can do in the ring together all at the same time. It’s going to be action-packed to be sure, and you can check out some of the chaos that unfolded before the announcement below.

When you picture “chaos,” it probably looks exactly like this:#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Ce5ASaVWL3 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019

A WarGames match for those unfamiliar features two rings joined together and surrounded by a steel cage, and now the women of NXT will have their chance to throw down in one and add to NXT history’s books.

Check out the full card for tonight’s NXT and the description for the episode below.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Tyler Bate vs Cameron Grimes

Candice LeRae vs Io Shirai

Keith Lee and Matt Riddle vs Undisputed ERA

“Last week, Finn Bálor sent shockwaves through the NXT Universe when he brutally attacked Johnny Gargano, planting him into the steel ramp with a devastating 1916 DDT. Bálor’s actions left fans with more questions than answers. Will he make things a little clearer? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

