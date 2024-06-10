WWE's Roxanne Perez Defeats Jordynne Grace to Retain NXT Women's Title at Battleground

It was time for one of the most anticipated matches on the NXT Battleground card, as Roxanne Perez defended her NXT Women's Championship against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Grace was a huge surprise when she was revealed to be Perez's opponent at Battleground, and early on she was in complete control of the match. Perez wasn't about to go down without a fight though, and after a painful thumb to the eye, Perez pulled out all the stops to keep Grace at bay. Then chaos ensued when Tatum Paxley tried to steal Grace's Championship, but that led to another appearance from Ash by Elegance. Grace would recover but then Perez would knock her out and get the win, retaining her Title.

Grace immediately shoved Perez to the other side of the ring, and then she threw Perez again with barely any effort. Perez then kicked Grace and evaded a move but then got caught by Grace, delivering a hard kick to the face. That angered Grace, who knocked Perez down to the back-to-back before going for a slam. Perez was up in the air and then got a thumb in Grace's eye, and you could hear Grace shout in pain when it happened.

Perez then pulled Grace down from the top rope and then yanked the arm back before stretching the arm around the ropes in the corner. Perez delivers some strikes and then a slam to the mat, but Grace kicked out. Grace was bleeding a bit it seemed, and Perez stayed aggressive, kicking Grace down to the mat and then locking in a submission.

Perez jumped from the top rope but was caught by Grace, but Grace then halted Perez's move on the top rope. Grace connected with vicious forearms to the back. Grace then picked up Roxanne and slammed her down from the top rope. Grace then hit some heavy chops to Perez but Perez returned the favor, only to get scooped up and slammed down with her one good arm. Grace then did it again, but you can't count Perez out, who came right back with more attacks on the injured arm and shoulder.

Grace tried to pick up Perez and she finally managed to, but Perez then stayed locked in for an impromptu armbar. Grace was back on her feet and slammed Perez down into a cover, but Perez kicked out. Perez tried to knock out Grace and finally did with a diving DDT between the ropes. Perez went up and hit the springboard moonsault, but Grace kicked out of the pin.

The battle continued but then Tatum Paxley appeared out of nowhere and picked up Grace's Knockouts Title. She tried to leave with it but then TNA's Ash by Elegance came out and stopped her, getting into a fight until Grace came out and dealt with Paxley. When she returned to the ring Grace hit Perez with a slam but then got reversed into a cutter and then hit Pop Rocks for the pin and the win. Perez is still your NXT Women's Champion.

NXT BATTLEGROUND

NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (C) vs. Ethan Page

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def. Jordynne Grace (C)

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) def. Wes Lee and Joe Coffey

NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Kelani Jordan def. Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Michin

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Axiom and Nathan Frazer (C) def. The Good Brothers

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice def. Shayna Baszler

