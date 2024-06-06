Latest CM Punk Workout Video Teases WWE Return: Will He Be Cleared For Clash at the Castle?

CM Punk's WWE return hit pause before it could ever truly begin. After shocking the world at WWE Survivor Series in November, Punk laced up his boots for his first televised match this past January, entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Late into the contest, Punk took a FutureShock DDT from Drew McIntyre and landed awkwardly on his arm, tearing his tricep in the process. Punk went on to finish the contest, coming in second to eventual winner Cody Rhodes, and announced the following Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw that he would need to undergo surgery for the injury and miss the chance to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40 as a result.

Despite this physical setback, Punk has remained a constant on WWE programming for the past five months, furthering his feud with the aforementioned McIntyre. Punk and McIntyre's bad blood reached a fever pitch when Punk attacked the newly-crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion, leaving him prone to be cashed in on by Money in the Bank holder Damian Priest and consequently lose his title just five minutes after winning it. Punk and McIntyre are on a collision course, but the date of their inevitable match all comes down to Punk's recovery timetable.

CM Punk's Latest Workout Video Teases WWE Return

(Photo: WWE)

That date could be sooner than later.

Taking to his Instagram Story, CM Punk shared a video of himself doing cable axe chops at the gym. The full video can be seen below...

CM Punk has posted a new workout video. We should be seeing him back very soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/sdPhDqKQVR — Best of CM Punk (@BestOfCMPunk) June 5, 2024

This video is the latest batch of optimism that Punk's return to the ring will come sooner than later. Punk has been out of his tricep brace for a couple of months now and has been actively working out since the winter.

Will CM Punk Appear at WWE Clash at the Castle?

(Photo: WWE)

As of this writing, CM Punk is not scheduled for WWE Clash at the Castle in any capacity, but the Second City Saint has plenty of storyline reason to be at the event.

That's because WWE Clash at the Castle hosts Drew McIntyre's long-awaited WWE World Heavyweight Championship rematch against titleholder Damian Priest. Given that the event takes place in McIntyre's home country of Scotland, all momentum is in favor of the Scottish Warrior going into the premium live event.

Those title aspirations take a deep dive if Punk gets involved. Punk has been McIntyre's boogeyman over the past couple of months, having blatantly cost him both the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as well as a No.1 Contender's bout days later. If Punk has his passport ready, he could continue his revenge tour on McIntyre by costing him the title yet again.

"I would strongly suggest not getting involved or doing anything to rock the boat during this show as there's a genuine chance you'll get jumped," McIntyre told Cultaholic when asked if he is concerned about Punk interfering at WWE Clash at the Castle. "I'm not even joking. There's a genuine chance the security guards won't stop them because they're Scottish as well. I'm telling you, there's a good chance you'll get jumped and security will help jump you if you get involved in my match."

WWE Clash at the Castle goes down on Saturday, June 15th.