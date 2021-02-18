NXT Changes Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar Main Event and Threatens to Strip His Title

✖

It was revealed earlier that the planned main event for tonight's NXT was changed, though no reason was initially given. The match between Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross was supposed to be the for the title, but during tonight's NXT General Manger William Regal addressed the change and revealed the kayfabe reason why it isn't happening. The sole reason happens to be Escobar, who decided to just go home.

"You want to book a match with Karrion Kross? Kross, you want to threaten me? No one threatens Escobar, so I'm going to tell you what I'm going to do," Escobar said in a video from his car. "Go home. Not happening Regal. Not when you want, but when I want. Not on your time, but on my time. Not tonight."

Regal said the match will take place next week. While it would not be for the Cruiserweight Championship, if Escobar didn't show up, he would be suspended indefinitely and stripped of his title.

In its place for the main event is a Six man tag team match Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch vs Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Finn Balor, which was the result of the earlier brawl that happened after Kyle O'Reilly called out Adam Cole for his actions at TakeOver.

As for Escobar, it appears he'll have to show up next week, and we imagine Kross is going to dish out some punishment for making him wait.

NXT will kick off tonight with all eyes on Kyle O'Reilly as he searches for answers after Adam Cole's shocking betrayal at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Additionally, what's next for Dusty Cup winners MSK and Dakota Kai and Raquel González, and can Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon bounce back against Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell? Catch NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the card:

Kyle O'Reilly Confronts Adam Cole

MSK, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez celebrate Dusty Cup Wins

Johnny Gargano looks for Austin Theory

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

