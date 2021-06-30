NXT Has Chosen New Women's NXT Tag Team Title Contenders

✖

Tonight's NXT kicked off with a battle for a chance at the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The winner of tonight's match gets a shot at those titles at the Great American Bash, and vying for that chance are the teams of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, Zoey Stark and Io Shirai, and NXT Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. As you might expect, things hit high gear from the bell, and it was ultimately Shirai and Stark standing tall.

The match started with Shirai, Moon, and Gonzalez, and both moon and Shirai went after Gonzalez. Gonzalez sent them both reeling, but Moon managed to get Gonzalez off her feet. Shirai then got Moon off her fight, and though they would team up on Gonzalez, Gonzalez sent both to the mat hard.

Moon sent Gonzalez to the corner and used Shirai as a launching pad, and then Shotzi Blackheart got the tag and dropkicked Gonzalez. At this point, all chaos ensued, with Kai and Stark getting in on the action, and Shirai would floor all of them with a dive off the ring. Then Blackheart dove under Moon to take down all of them, and Moon followed it up with a huge dive that laid everyone out. Then Stark did another dive, sending everyone to the floor again.

Things would eventually get back to the actual ring, and Gonzalez was in control again after a bit, slamming Blackheart and picking up Shirai, but Shirai would counter and knock the wind out of Gonzalez. Then Kai, Stark, and Moon tagged in, and Stark was on a tear, kicking Gonzalez off the apron and kicking both Kai and Moon. She would go for the pin on Kai but Kai kicked out.

Stark tagged in Shirai, and they kept alternating charges on Kai, and Shirai finished things off with a 619. Then she hit a Missle Dropkick on Kai, but Blackheart broke it up with a Senton. Then she hit Shirai with a dropkick, a huge kick, a punch, and a superkick, followed by a slam to the ground. She then tagged in Moon, and they teamed up to slam her to the ground and go for a pin. Kai got involved here, and Moon went to work, and both Moon and Blackheart hit Shirai and Kai with Superkicks.

Then Blackheart had Kai locked in a hold but Gonzalez broke i tup. Then everyone ganged up on Gonzalez, but Kai pulled off Shirai. Then everyone got piled up tried to slam Kai from the top turnbuckle, but Gonzalez broke it all up and slammed Shirai, Moon, and Stark. Then Shirai and Stark kicked Gonzalez, followed by a kick from Kai to Blackheart. Then Shirai locked. in a Crossface on Kai, but Kai broke out and Superkicked Shirai.

Shirai then hit a Backbreaker on Kai, and then went up to the top turnbuckle and splashed on Gonzalez, who pushed away Kai. Moon grabbed Shirai and threw her out, but Shirai pulled Moon out. Then Blackheart was on the top turnbuckle and hit Gonzelez with a Senton but Stark broke it up and hit Blackheart with a slam, and then everyone traded moves until Kai almost pinned Shirai.

Shirai then punched Kai and went for her Moonsault, and after hitting it pinned Kai. and cemented a title shot for her and Stark.

