NXT's Imperium Win Tag Team Championships After Shocking Exit

There were lot of surprises in store for fans on tonight's NXT, but kicking off the action was Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, otherwise known as the Broserweights. Riddle and Thatcher were taking on Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium in a Tag Team Championship match, and for those who tuned in, you got quite the technical showcase. Early on Thatcher and Barthel demonstrated a number of unique holds and submissions, which seemed to catch Barthel off guard. Unfortunately, things derailed later on in the match, and a miscommunication paved the way for The Imperium to win the Tag Team Championships.

During the match Riddle accidentally sent Barthel into Thatcher, causing him to be knocked off the side of the ring and onto the floor. Thatcher thought it was on purpose, and said he was tired of Riddle.

Riddle was shocked as an annoyed and frustrated Thatcher walked away from the match and walked backstage, leaving Riddle by himself. Riddle didn't go down without a fight though and even was able to knock both members of Imperium back for a time. He couldn't do it forever though, and eventually, they were able to overpower him and get the pin and the win.

We now have two new Tag Team Champs, and there is definitely going to be some fallout next week from Thatcher's actions.

You can check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Finn Bálor will take a detour from the search for his assailant to try to silence Cameron Grimes, Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher put the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against Imperium, Rhea Ripley will speak after returning for the first time since WrestleMania and NXT General Manager William Regal promises a major announcement tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's what is going down on tonight's NXT.

