NXT: Kabuki Warriors Retain Women’s Tag Team Championships

It’s been teased for a while, but the Women’s Tag Team Championships are finally being defended on NXT. Tonight Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox take on the Kabuki Warriors, made up of Asuka and Kairi Sane, and the match for supremacy was just as action-packed and thrilling as you would expect. Both teams were welcomed by fans to the ring, especially Asuka and Sane, who return to NXT after lengthy runs as NXT Champions before they departed for Raw and SmackDown. Someone had to win this match up though, and ultimately it was Asuka and Sane who retained their titles.

Both teams traded blows early, especially Sane and Nox, and eventually, the action spilled outside. Nox and Kai would get Asuka back in the ring and once Nox made the tag Kai would go on a tear against Asuka until she targeted Kai’s knee with a move in the ropes, which you can see below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asuka and Sane would continue their assault on Kai, putting her in leg and knee submissions, again and again, to wear her down, and every time she would get away they would keep her from making the tag.

They kept Kai in the ring for forever it seems, but she did manage to tag Nox, who went on a tear on both Asuka and Sane until Asuka managed to lock her in a leg submission. Sane broke it up, but Kai then hit Sane, followed by a hit from Asuka and then Nox.

Kai looked like she had it won but then Asuka sprayed the green mist in Kai’s face, and that was enough to seal the win.

Check out the full card for tonight’s NXT and the description for the episode below.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Tyler Bate vs Cameron Grimes

Candice LeRae vs Io Shirai

Keith Lee and Matt Riddle vs Undisputed ERA

“Last week, Finn Bálor sent shockwaves through the NXT Universe when he brutally attacked Johnny Gargano, planting him into the steel ramp with a devastating 1916 DDT. Bálor’s actions left fans with more questions than answers. Will he make things a little clearer? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

What did you think of tonight’s NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!