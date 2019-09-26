NXT’s Kushida and Breezango Beat The Imperium But Walter Delivers a Knockout

Last week we saw Walter and the group known as The Imperium make their NXT debuts, and it didn’t take them long to make an impression on the roster. Not only would they get into a full-on brawl by the show’s end with the entire locker room, but early on in the show they were challenged by Kushida, and tonight we learned he brought along Breezango for a match against the powerful group. By the end of the match, Kushida and his new teammates came out the victors.

It definitely surprised Imperium that Breezango (made up of Fandango and Tyler Breeze) was Kushida’s partners, but they quickly tried to assert themselves in the ring. Luckily Kushida’s new partners were up to the task and had his back throughout the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Later in the match Breeze would suffer a great deal of punishment, even taking double kicks in a pseudo tree of woe. Eventually, he was able to make the tag, and Kushida and the crew pulled out the win.

Unfortunately, the victory didn’t last long, as Walter then came out and knocked Kushida off his rocker, leaving him stunned on the ramp.

You can find the full card and description for tonight’s NXT below.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Imperium vs Kushida and two mystery partners

Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

Dakota Kai Return Match

Street Fight Rematch: Matt Riddle vs Killian Dain

“The debut of WWE NXT’s live broadcast ended in chaos last Wednesday, when Matt Riddle and Killian Dain’s Street Fight broke down into bedlam – and engulfed almost the entire NXT roster. When the melee settled down, NXT General Manager William Regal declared that the Street Fight would continue in seven days, with an added incentive: The winner will earn the right to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole. Who will emerge from what is sure to be a brutal brawl with a golden opportunity? Find out on WWE NXT when it airs live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. The action will continue at 9/8 C on the award-winning WWE Network.”

Let us know what you thought of the show in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!