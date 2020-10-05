NXT's Mystery Star Revealed to be Ember Moon at TakeOver

✖

All of the mysterious promos and videos teased over the past few weeks have said that a former Champion would be returning to NXT to claim what was theirs, and lots of theories were thrown out but no one was sure who it was. It all built to the big reveal at TakeOver 31, and it did not disappoint, as the mysterious motorcycle pulled up the arena, followed by the person coming to the entrance ramp. She would pull off the helmet and reveal herself to be Ember Moon, and it is great to have her back in NXT.

Moon has been dealing with a serious injury for quite some time, which was the main reason everyone thought it wouldn't be her. That said, there were many who hoped it would be her anyway, and now they have their wish.

You can see the full video of Moon's return below.

You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver 31 below.

See Finn Bálor defend the NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai battle Candice LeRae and more at NXT TakeOver 31 this Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network!

Here is the full card:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs Isaiah Swerve Scott

Kushida vs The Velveteen Dream

Are you excited for Moon's return to NXT? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!