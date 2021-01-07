NXT's Karrion Kross Knocks Out Damian Priest at New Year's Evil

✖

NXT's New Year's Evil kicked off with a grudge match between Damian Priest and Karrion Kross, who recently returned from injury. Scarlett was by his side as he looked to make an example of Preist early, but Priest wasn't intimidated in the least and went right at the former NXT Champion. The two felt each other out for a bit until Kross got the momentum on his side, tossing around Preist with ease, but despite the early offense Priest flustered Kross with taunts of "I'm still standing."

That got under Kross' skin and helped Priest change the momentum of the match in a big way. Priest was on a roll and though his injured ribs did hinder his offense a bit, he managed to still get Kross down on the mat for a pin attempt.

After a vicious clothesline, Kross took a second to get to his feet, but he managed to avoid a kick from Priest. Unfortunately, he ended up charging into the post with his left shoulder, and then Priest went right after it with several attacks. He then locked Kross into a submission putting pressure on the shoulder, but Kros broke out and went after the injured ribs of Preist. That said, he was feeling the pain in that shoulder.

It then turned into a slug match with huge kicks and knees from both stars, followed by a springboard by Preist and a clothesline by Kross, though he couldn't get the pin.

Kross managed to get Priest caught up in the ropes and charged into Priest's ribs. He then lifted Priest up onto the turnbuckle and told Priest to say goodnight, followed by a suplex attempt but Priest held on and got away. Priest then kicked Kross in the face and then delivered a Razor's Edge though it took a toll on him. It took him too long to pin Kross and thus he kicked out.

They traded punches yet again, but Priest got the better of the exchange with a roundhouse kick. and then. a flip over the ropes into Kross. He followed that up with a spinning heel kick from the top turnbuckle, and then he hit Kross with the lateral press, but Kross managed to kick out.

Kross countered Priest's next attack and power bombed him onto the mat twice, but Priest kicked out to his surprise. Kross swung the momentum by catching Priest and slamming his ribs into the pole outside of teh ring and then slammed him on his back onto the steel steps. He rolled Priest into the ring and stalked Priest, but Priest said "I'm still standing". That drew a huge kick from Kross and a suplex, and then Kross followed it up with a huge forearm to the back of Priest's head, and that was enough for the win.

Here's the description for tonight's New Year's Evil episode of NXT.

"Bring in the new year with the black-and-gold brand! Be sure to tune in as NXT New Year's Evil is presented with fewer interruptions and more action, as Finn Bálor puts the NXT Championship on the line against Kyle O'Reilly and Damian Priest looks to hand Karrion Kross his first defeat, with both matches featuring non-stop, bell-to-bell action! Additionally Rhea Ripley collides with Raquel González in a Last Woman Standing Match, Santos Escobar defends the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Gran Metalik, and more. Don't miss NXT New Year's Evil this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card for New Year's Evil:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly

Damian Priest vs Karrion Kross

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez (Last Woman Standing Match)

Gran Metalik vs NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

Xia Li and Boa Return

What have you thought of New Year's Evil? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!