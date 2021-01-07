NXT's Raquel Gonzalez Beats Rhea Ripley in Brutal Classic at New Year's Evil

✖

One of the bibggest matches of the night was the second clash of Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez, and boy did it deliver. The Last Woman Standing match is a no disqualifications match, and that was easy to spot thanks to the kendo sticks, handuffs, and other assorted weapons that made it into the match. The two stars traded blows early on but then things got painful, as multiple kendo stick shots came into play. That paled in comparison though to the next sequence, which had Gonzalez attempting to handcuff Ripley, but Ripley was able to turn it against her and handcuff Gonzalez to the fencing around the arena instead.

It looked as if Ripley was going to have the advantage for a while, but Gonzalez used that impressive power of hers to rip the fencing right off and the handcuffs with it, and then she used the piece of fencing attached to her wrist as a weapon against Ripley.

Gonzalez then slammed Ripley into the announce table and shattered it, followed by stacking a host of table pieces, chairs, and more on top of Ripley in hopes of burying her until she was counted out.

Ripley was able to get to her feet though, but Gonzalez kept u the onslaught, hitting Ripley with the steel steps and then at one point sending her off the entrance ramp and into the backstage area. She kept up the attack backstage, and Ripley couldn't catch her breath.

Ripley then caught a break and reversed a punch by Gonzalez, using the small moment to charge and spear Gonzalez through the door and sending glass everywhere in the process.

Ripley then smashed Gonzalez into the door frame and then pulled out a catering table and put Gonzalez on top of it. She then climbed up and flipped down into Gonzalez, obliterating her and the table at the same time.

That's when Dakota Kai came out of nowhere and started hitting Ripley with a kendo stick, and she did some damage before Ripley threw her off. Ripley knocked her down though and then beat her down, followed by a first for NXT. Ripley opened a small locker and shoved Kai into it, kicking her until she fit inside and then shutting the door. She then stuck a large container in front of it, pinning her in.

Gonzalez was waiting for her when she got back to the ramp, but Ripley evaded her attack and locked Gonzalez into a submission. Gonzalez was able to get out when Ripley went for a chair and then reversed another attack from Ripley and sent Ripley's head into the steel steps. That was followed by Gonzalez slamming Ripley through the stage, and then the countdown began.

Gonzalez was out first, and then Ripley was counted out. Gonzalez got the win and it was an impressive one.

