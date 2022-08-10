NXT's Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark Address WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament Team-Up

WWE revealed the full bracket for the Women's Tag Team Championships Tournament on this week's Monday Night Raw, and there was a surprising NXT team in the lineup. Amongst the Raw and SmackDown stars was the NXT team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, who weren't a tag team last time we checked. Ahead of tonight's NXT Lyons and Stark addressed their new team and inclusion in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, and while they have their own goals in NXT, this was just too big an opportunity to pass up, and they look forward to being the unknown factor in the tournament.

"This is the biggest opportunity of my career. I don't have a lot of experience in tag teams, but Zoey is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, and I cannot think of a better partner," Lyons said.

They may be on different paths in #WWENXT, but @ZoeyStarkWWE & @nikkita_wwe are ready to shine in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. pic.twitter.com/hKz76v5gaq — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022

"Look at Nikkita. She is a beast! While I was rehabbing I've been watching her. She has really become one of the top women in NXT. And in this tournament, everyone on Raw or SmackDown will see just that," Stark said. Then Lyons added "Right now Zoey and I are on different tracks in NXT, but this is the opportunity of a lifetime in this tournament."

"Here's the way I see it. We have the advantage. We are the unknown team, and after we win those Tag Titles, everyone on Raw and SmackDown will know exactly who we are," Stark said.

Right now the bracket features the teams of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, Stark and Lyons, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, Xia Li and Shotzi, Natalya and Sonya Deville, and Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. The first win of the tournament would go to Sky and Kai, as they defeated Dan Brooke and Tamina on this week's Raw. SmackDown will hold the second match, and should feature Rodriguez vs Aliyah, Natalya vs Deville, or Xia Li vs Shotzi.

It's not known where the finals will be held for the Tournament, but many are thinking Clash at the Castle, and if that ends up happening, it would be a perfect place for Naomi and Sasha Banks to make their grand return if recent reports of them re-signing with WWE are accurate. They never lost the Titles in a match, but left them when they walked out of WWE ahead of Monday Night Raw.

