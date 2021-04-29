NXT: Road Dogg Update Reveals WWE Legend is Back at Work

✖

WWE and NXT producer Brian "Road Dogg" James was sent to the hospital after experiencing a heart attack, but thankfully he has experienced a speedy and seemingly close to full recovery in the weeks since. Triple H recently confirmed that he was working over the phone during NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, and according to a new report by PWInsider James has already returned to his position as NXT Producer behind the scenes during this week's taping of NXT. This Tuesday was his first night physically back at the Capitol Wrestling Center for the television broadcast, but as mentioned before, he has been working remotely while recovering at home.

Triple H's previous update revealed they set him up with a remote office during recovery.

“I wanted to mention that Brian James, Road Dogg, has been home. He’s been recovering, but he is healthy, he is good," Triple H said. "He is recovering at home, he is doing well. We had him set up, so he was on [a] headset over the last 2 days being involved. As he gets his strength back and everything feeling good, he will be back at it being the Road Dogg in no time. I just wanted to give a shout-out to him and we, gravely, miss him here. He will be back soon enough, but he is doing well.”

James' wife Tracy Conant James gave a good report after they got the test results back, and thanked the fans and everyone for all of their support.

“To God be the glory, I live to tell the story! I’m headed home. I’ve got some work to do and some changes to make but I’m up to the task. I want to thank EACH and EVERY one of you for your thoughts and prayers and your kind words. So many reached out with positive vibes and it overwhelmed me with love. Thank you all and God is good! Let the journey begin! #OUDK # GBU #LIVEARMSTRONG,”

We're glad to hear that Road Dogg is recovering quickly and seems to be already back in the saddle at NXT, and we wish him all the best in his continued recovery and health.