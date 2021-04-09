WWE's Triple H Reveals New Update on Road Dogg

✖

WWE's Brian "Road Dogg" James recently had to be rushed to the hospital due to experiencing a heart attack, but the good news is he's doing much better and is on the road to recovery according to his wife Tracy Conant James. We got another update on Road Dogg's status last night from Triple H during the media call for NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver, and it turns out that the D-Generation X member and now NXT Producer was on the headset for both nights of TakeOver and already working from home (via Fightful).

“I wanted to mention that Brian James, Road Dogg, has been home. He’s been recovering, but he is healthy, he is good," Triple H said. "He is recovering at home, he is doing well. We had him set up, so he was on [a] headset over the last 2 days being involved. As he gets his strength back and everything feeling good, he will be back at it being the Road Dogg in no time. I just wanted to give a shout-out to him and we, gravely, miss him here. He will be back soon enough, but he is doing well.”

While there should obviously be no rush in getting back, it is great to hear that he even feels up to being on the headset and back as a part of the process already.

Tracy also shared some great news after they got the test results back, and it turns out there were no blockages around his heart. Road Dogg then shared a message on Facebook that thanked everyone for all their support.

“To God be the glory, I live to tell the story! I’m headed home. I’ve got some work to do and some changes to make but I’m up to the task. I want to thank EACH and EVERY one of you for your thoughts and prayers and your kind words. So many reached out with positive vibes and it overwhelmed me with love. Thank you all and God is good! Let the journey begin! #OUDK # GBU #LIVEARMSTRONG,”

As for TakeOver, the team put together quite an amazing two-night event, one that featured some match of the year contenders to be sure.

Our thoughts are with James and his family at this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery!